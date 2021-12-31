Hostage victim speaks following encounter with deputy shooting suspect

CARLYLE, Ill. (WFIE/KMOV) - One day after officials say a man fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy and went on a crime spree that spanned three states, one of the people who was taken hostage is opening up about his scary experience.

After allegedly shooting Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley multiple times, state troopers say Ray Tate also committed crimes in Missouri, which included a carjacking and a shooting.

[PREVIOUS: Tate officially charged in Deputy Riley’s murder]

Authorities say Tate then came back to Illinois and held two people hostage in a home in Clinton County.

One of those hostages was the owner of the white Nissan truck that Tate took off in from O’Fallon, Missouri. The other hostage, Leonard Cox, lives in the home.

Cox says he was tracking the news of the manhunt when all of a sudden he hears someone knock on his patio door.

He says Tate pointed a gun at him, forcing him to stash a car he drove in with the other kidnapped victim. Then as officers started to arrive at the house, Tate forced both men into the basement.

“Just trying to think, ‘okay remain calm,’ because he’s acting really just kind of all over the place, and I already knew… he shot a cop, shot somebody else,” Cox said. “Didn’t want to do anything to set him off over the edge to where he shoots me or the other guy.”

Ray Tate is scheduled to be back in court for his first-degree murder charge on January 25.

More charges in other communities are expected.

