Honey Moon Coffee announces new location along Newburgh riverfront

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Coffee lovers in Warrick County will soon have a new local shop on the downtown riverfront.

The owners of Honey Moon Coffee announced Friday they have purchased the “Ben and Penny’s” ice cream shop on Water Street. This will soon be the Evansville-based store’s third location.

Owners Zac and Jessica Parsons tell 14 News that while they are excited to bring a local coffee shop back to the heart of town, they also plan to use the space in other ways besides coffee.

”When we were looking at the space, we saw that there’s actually some storage upstairs that could be turned into an apartment or an Airbnb,” said Zac and Jessica Parsons, owners of Honey Moon Coffee Company said. ‘And that’s exactly what we’re going to do. So, if somebody wanted to stay above the coffee shop, we’ve been kicking around some names such as the ‘Honey Moon Suite.’”

As a Newburgh native, Jessica says she’s excited to bring Honey Moon Coffee to her hometown.

The goal is to open the new location sometime in spring 2022.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.