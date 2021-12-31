Friday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WFIE) - On alert for minor flooding and high winds New Year’s Eve through New Year’s morning.

An outpouring of support for the family of Deputy Sean Riley. Wayne County is pulling together in honor of the deputy shot and killed while in the line of duty.

FEMA is ready to help. They’ve been in those tornado-damaged areas trying to get in touch with as many people as they can. They say there’s enough help for everyone.

We’re wrapping up 2021 tonight! Celebrations are set to go down all around the country. Hopefully, you’ve got those resolutions ready.

A buzzer-beater for the Bears. An incredible shot at the last second closes out 2021 in a spectacular way for Central basketball.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

