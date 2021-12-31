Birthday Club
Florida boy runs in honor of Deputy Sean Riley

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORIDA (WFIE) - A Florida boy who started a nonprofit to honor fallen and injured officers ran a mile for Deputy Riley, who was killed in the line of duty this week.

[Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy]

The organization, Running for Heroes, was started by Zechariah Cartledge when he was 10, according to the Facebook page.

This mission raises money for injured First Responders while paying tribute to Fallen Heroes through running.

It’s mentioned that Zechariah uses a different flag each time he runs, which is then sent to the family of the officer.

