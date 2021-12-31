EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight through Saturday afternoon. Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers developing...mainly late in the day. Spring like temperatures in the mid-60s behind southerly winds.

New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day...on Alert for minor flooding coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds through New Year’s day. Windy with showers and thunderstorms through Saturday afternoon. Projected rainfall 2-4 inches along with a few severe thunderstorms. High winds coupled with excessive rainfall can uproot trees and lead to scattered power outages.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and sharply colder as high temps only reach the lower 30s. Scattered snow showers through the day behind gusty northwest winds.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.