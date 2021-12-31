Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Flood Watch

On Alert: Storms Tonight-Saturday
12/28 14 First Alert 4pm
12/28 14 First Alert 4pm
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight through Saturday afternoon. Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers developing...mainly late in the day. Spring like temperatures in the mid-60s behind southerly winds.

New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day...on Alert for minor flooding coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds through New Year’s day. Windy with showers and thunderstorms through Saturday afternoon. Projected rainfall 2-4 inches along with a few severe thunderstorms. High winds coupled with excessive rainfall can uproot trees and lead to scattered power outages.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and sharply colder as high temps only reach the lower 30s. Scattered snow showers through the day behind gusty northwest winds.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Tate
Tate officially charged in Deputy Riley’s murder
Deputy Sean Riley
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody
Fabian L. Bennett
Police arrest suspect in connection to Evansville deadly shooting
Irvin Ware.
KSP: Green River Correctional officer facing sodomy charges
Indiana governor pushes back on state AG’s COVID skepticism

Latest News

Alert Day WFIE
Alert Days Friday and Saturday for heavy rain and thunderstorms
Dawson Springs woman receives CPAP machine, $4K to help rebuild home
Dawson Springs woman receives CPAP machine, $4K to help rebuild home
‘It took everything’: Water department worker recounts losing home after Dawson Springs tornado
‘It took everything’: Water department worker recounts losing home after Dawson Springs tornado
14 First Alert 12/30 at 10pm
14 First Alert 12/30 at 10pm