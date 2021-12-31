Evansville hotel installs new sign ahead of February opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New signage has been put up for Holiday Inn Express and Suites, which is prepared to open in downtown Evansville on February 8.

Owner George Yerolemou says customers should expect a brand new experience. He has owned the property for 10 years, and he says there has been a complete renovation of both the inside and outside areas.

Yerolemou also went on to say the COVID-19 pandemic has really hurt the hotel industry, but he has hope for the coming year.

”2021 was a pretty decent year, not as good as 2019, but 2022 is going to be really exciting,” Yerolemou said. “I think it’s going to be a lot busier than 2021. So it’s good timing to open the hotel in the coming year, and with everything that goes on downtown, we are really excited to be a part of the development of downtown Evansville.”

Yerolemou says the hotel is slated to have 79 rooms, and nearly 20 of them will be suites. He says customers should expect to see a completely new and improved hotel.

