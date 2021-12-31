cMoe hosting Happy Noon Year’s celebration

Birthday Club
(tcw-wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville is hosting a Happy Noon Year’s celebration this New Year’s Eve.

Officials say there will be activities, games, snacks and a special performance by Daniel the Balloon Guy.

Officials say they will count down to noon for a special balloon drop in the lobby of cMoe.

All activities are included with general admission. The capacity will be 200 guests.

The celebration is happening until 2 p.m.

