cMoe hosting Happy Noon Year’s celebration
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville is hosting a Happy Noon Year’s celebration this New Year’s Eve.
Officials say there will be activities, games, snacks and a special performance by Daniel the Balloon Guy.
Officials say they will count down to noon for a special balloon drop in the lobby of cMoe.
All activities are included with general admission. The capacity will be 200 guests.
The celebration is happening until 2 p.m.
