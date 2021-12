EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Central Bears will be celebrating after an amazing shot Thursday night.

It came against Gibson Southern with the score tied 48-48.

Blake Herdes got the rebound with two seconds on the board and launched an 80-foot buzzer-beater from the opposite free-throw line, and it went in.

The Bears took the win 51-48.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.