Alert for flooding and strong storms tonight and Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert tonight and most of the day Saturday for possible heavy rain and strong storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts or an isolated tornado.

Showers will start moving into the Tri-State from the west-southwest around 6PM, then the rain will become more widespread as we head into the overnight hours. Heavier rain will develop in some locations late tonight and continue into the day on Saturday.

The widespread rain will finally taper off to the east Saturday evening, but isolated showers will remain possible through Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Some light snow or wintry mix may be possible Sunday as our temperatures drop. We are not expecting any significant snow or ice accumulation from this system, but a few slick spots may develop, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Flooding remains our primary concern with this system. Most locations north of the Ohio River will probably pick up 1.5 to 3 inches of rain from this system, but areas along and south of the river, including all of western Kentucky, may pick up 2 to 4 inches of rain, and some isolated higher totals cannot be ruled out. A Flood Watch is in effect from 6PM tonight until 6PM Saturday.

In addition to the heavy rain, a few strong to severe storms are possible with this system, mainly on Saturday. The southeast half of the Tri-State, including all our western Kentucky counties, are now included in a Slight Risk of severe storms Saturday, which is a level two out of five on the risk scale. The main threat with any severe storms that develop will probably be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The cold front bringing us these storms will also have a big impact on our temperatures. We will fall back through the 60s tonight, reaching the mid to upper 50s by Saturday morning. We will hang out in the mid 50s for most of Saturday, then we will quickly drop back out of the 50s and through the 40s Saturday night as a cold wind blows in from the northwest.

We will reach the mid 30s by Sunday morning, but we will probably fall a few more degrees and spend most of the day in the lower 30s with wind chills in the low to mid 20s. We will bottom out in the upper teens Sunday night into Monday morning, but thankfully the wind will die down by then.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid 30s, then our wind direction will shift and bring warmer air up from the south on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Another cold front will move through Wednesday, dropping our highs into the lower 40s Wednesday, lower 30s Thursday and mid 20s Friday! Some rain/snow mix may also wrap around on the backside of that system Wednesday night into Thursday, but it is too early to tell if we could get any snow accumulation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.