Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. announces new COVID vaccination days

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department announced new days for COVID vaccinations.

They are set to start at the beginning of the new year.

In a post on their Facebook Page, they say vaccines for people 12 and older will be administered on Tuesdays only.

COVID vaccines for people between five and 11-years-old will be administered only on Wednesdays.

Officials say to get a vaccine through the Health Department you must schedule an appointment.

You can do so by calling 812-435-2400 and selecting option seven.

You can find more information on the health department’s website.

Hoosiers can also schedule a vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

