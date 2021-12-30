Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. announces new COVID vaccination days
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department announced new days for COVID vaccinations.
They are set to start at the beginning of the new year.
In a post on their Facebook Page, they say vaccines for people 12 and older will be administered on Tuesdays only.
COVID vaccines for people between five and 11-years-old will be administered only on Wednesdays.
Officials say to get a vaccine through the Health Department you must schedule an appointment.
You can do so by calling 812-435-2400 and selecting option seven.
You can find more information on the health department’s website.
Hoosiers can also schedule a vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
