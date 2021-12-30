Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Foggy this morning along with patchy drizzle.

Continuing coverage on a tragic incident in Wayne County. A Wayne County Deputy was shot and killed yesterday. The suspect then took off on a multi-state crime spree.

Evansville police are still looking for the suspect in a murder investigation. A warrant has been issued for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Powerball keeps climbing. There were no winners in last night’s drawing. The jackpot is nearing $500 million.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

