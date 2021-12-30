Tate officially charged in Deputy Riley’s murder

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Ray Tate has officially been charged with first degree murder in Wayne County, Illinois.

Court documents show he’s accused of shooting Deputy Sean Riley multiple times.

[Click here to read the warrant]

Tate is still currently in the Clinton County Jail, but his bail in Wayne County is set at $5 million.

[Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody]

Illinois State Police tell us Deputy Riley was called for a “motorist assist” on I-64 Wednesday morning.

As part of some new information, troopers say it was called in by a passerby.

Troopers say after a brief encounter with Tate, Deputy Riley requested emergency assistance.

When other law enforcement officers arrived, they say they found Deputy Riley’s body and his cruiser was gone.

Authorities say he committed crimes in Missouri, before returning to Illinois. He was taken into custody after a hostage situation in Clinton County.

Official charges have not yet been filed there.

Tate has a video court appearance in Wayne County Thursday.

Ray Tate (Clinton Co. Illinois Jail)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.