Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tate officially charged in Deputy Riley’s murder

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Ray Tate has officially been charged with first degree murder in Wayne County, Illinois.

Court documents show he’s accused of shooting Deputy Sean Riley multiple times.

[Click here to read the warrant]

Tate is still currently in the Clinton County Jail, but his bail in Wayne County is set at $5 million.

[Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody]

Illinois State Police tell us Deputy Riley was called for a “motorist assist” on I-64 Wednesday morning.

As part of some new information, troopers say it was called in by a passerby.

Troopers say after a brief encounter with Tate, Deputy Riley requested emergency assistance.

When other law enforcement officers arrived, they say they found Deputy Riley’s body and his cruiser was gone.

Authorities say he committed crimes in Missouri, before returning to Illinois. He was taken into custody after a hostage situation in Clinton County.

Official charges have not yet been filed there.

Tate has a video court appearance in Wayne County Thursday.

Ray Tate
Ray Tate(Clinton Co. Illinois Jail)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sean Riley
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody
Shooting on 3rd and Oregon Street
Coroner identifies victim in Evansville shooting death
Indiana COVID-19
Gov. Holcomb signs public health emergency extension following spike in COVID-19 cases
EPD investigating burglary at east side business
Wires over truck on Maryland St. in Evansville
Pole falls on truck in Evansville

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. announces new COVID vaccination days
Governor Eric Holcomb.
Gov. Holcomb to unveil 2022 ‘Next Level Agenda’ next week
End of Watch for Deputy Sean Riley
Businesses and organizations hold fundraisers for family of Deputy Riley
Indiana governor pushes back on state AG’s COVID skepticism