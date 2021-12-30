Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Crouch talks statewide COVID response to Omicron variant

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch talks statewide COVID response to Omicron variant
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch talks statewide COVID response to Omicron variant(WFIE)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch sat down with 14 News to discuss a multitude of topics, including the coronavirus pandemic.

Crouch says she believes the Indiana Department of Health is doing an exemplary job responding to the pandemic. She says they have done so by providing regular updates, working with local health departments to make sure the proper measures are set in place, as well as being transparent with the public.

Despite the positive review, the Lieutenant Governor says she still has concerns about the new Omicron variant.

”At this point in time, we are monitoring the situation,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said. “There are a couple of points that are of concern. We have more hospitalizations right now today than we’ve had in five years. And we also only have about 10% of our ICU beds that are available currently.”

Crouch says that most of the hospitalizations have been unvaccinated Hoosiers, so the goal is to get more individuals vaccinated, but will encourage those who do not to get vaccinated to mask, social distance and practice proper hygiene to keep themselves and their neighbors safe.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sean Riley
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody
Shooting on 3rd and Oregon Street
Coroner identifies victim in Evansville shooting death
Indiana COVID-19
Gov. Holcomb signs public health emergency extension following spike in COVID-19 cases
EPD investigating burglary at east side business
Wires over truck on Maryland St. in Evansville
Pole falls on truck in Evansville

Latest News

Irvin Ware.
KSP: Green River Correctional officer facing sodomy charges
A Dawson Springs woman who lost her home in the deadly tornado is now on the road to recovery,...
Dawson Springs woman receives CPAP machine, $4K to help rebuild home
Construction underway for Newburgh retail center
Construction underway for Newburgh retail center
12/30 Neighborhood Watch
12/30 Neighborhood Watch