Lt. Gov. Crouch talks statewide COVID response to Omicron variant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch sat down with 14 News to discuss a multitude of topics, including the coronavirus pandemic.

Crouch says she believes the Indiana Department of Health is doing an exemplary job responding to the pandemic. She says they have done so by providing regular updates, working with local health departments to make sure the proper measures are set in place, as well as being transparent with the public.

Despite the positive review, the Lieutenant Governor says she still has concerns about the new Omicron variant.

”At this point in time, we are monitoring the situation,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said. “There are a couple of points that are of concern. We have more hospitalizations right now today than we’ve had in five years. And we also only have about 10% of our ICU beds that are available currently.”

Crouch says that most of the hospitalizations have been unvaccinated Hoosiers, so the goal is to get more individuals vaccinated, but will encourage those who do not to get vaccinated to mask, social distance and practice proper hygiene to keep themselves and their neighbors safe.

