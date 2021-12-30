Birthday Club
Hometown remembers ‘high-regarded’ Wayne Co. deputy killed on duty

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CISNE, Ill. (WFIE) - Wednesday was a sad day in Wayne County, particularly in the community where Deputy Sean Riley lived.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Riley was shot and killed in the line of duty.

[READ MORE: Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody]

Community members tell 14 News that Deputy Riley lived in Cisne with his wife and three children.

Local residents say Deputy Riley and his family are well-respected people in the community. They also say the deputy’s wife is a worker in the school system, and their family has always been very active with school functions and other community events around town.

14 News spoke with several people in the area who say Deputy Riley will be sorely missed.

“When you’re dealing with a small community and you’re dealing with someone that’s high-regarded, or whether they are or not - the community always comes together,” Jana Henry, a friend of Deputy Riley’s family said. “And yes, it’s very devastating to think that something like that could happen in your community. He was a good officer, and everyone really liked him.”

Deputy Sean Riley(Wayne Co., Illinois, Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

