KSP: Green River Correctional officer facing sodomy charges

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - A Green River Correctional Complex officer was arrested on sodomy charges after state troopers say it was reported that a staff member had sexually assaulted an inmate.

According to Kentucky State Police, state troopers received a call in reference to the alleged incident on Wednesday.

After responding to the facility, troopers say the investigation resulted in the arrest of Correctional Officer Irvin Ware of Central City.

The 53-year-old was charged with third-degree sodomy and has been taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

KSP officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

