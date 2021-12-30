Birthday Club
Fog, Patchy Drizzle

On Alert: New Year’s Eve Thunderstorms
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Foggy this morning along with patchy drizzle. Becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon with scattered drizzle as high temps remain steady in the lower 50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy as lows temps drop into the upper 40s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing...mainly late in the day. High temperatures in the upper 60s behind southerly winds.

On Alert for minor flooding and high winds New Year’s Eve through New Year’s morning. Friday night, windy with showers and thunderstorms likely through Saturday morning. Rainfall 1-3 inches along with a few severe thunderstorms...mainly over western Kentucky. Gusty winds coupled with excessive rainfall could uproot trees and lead to scattered power outages. A Wind Advisory and or a Flash Flood Watch may cover the Alert Days.

