Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas

By Alex Onken and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – You’ve probably heard it raining cats and dogs, but have you heard it raining fish and frogs?

Several residents in east Texas have reported seeing fish all over the ground after they apparently fell from the sky during a rainstorm Wednesday.

Viewers sent KSLA pictures and videos of the falling fish.

According to The City of Texarkana, animal rain happens when small water animals like fish, frogs and crabs are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that happen on the surface.

Then, those small animals fall back to the ground with the rain.

According to KSLA, multiple instances of animal rain have been reported around the world.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sean Riley
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody
Shooting on 3rd and Oregon Street
Coroner identifies victim in Evansville shooting death
Indiana COVID-19
Gov. Holcomb signs public health emergency extension following spike in COVID-19 cases
EPD investigating burglary at east side business
Wires over truck on Maryland St. in Evansville
Pole falls on truck in Evansville

Latest News

Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Feds press nursing home COVID-19 boosters as staff cases spike
End of Watch for Deputy Sean Riley
Businesses and organizations hold fundraisers for family of Deputy Riley
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, signed a partial ban on no-knock warrants approved...
States diverge on police reforms after George Floyd killing
According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10...
See how to cash in on the billions of dollars in unclaimed property in the United States