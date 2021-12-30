Birthday Club
Dawson Springs woman receives CPAP machine, $4K to help rebuild home

A Dawson Springs woman who lost her home in the deadly tornado is now on the road to recovery, thanks to a Daviess County man and the generosity of the community.(WFIE)
By Declan Loftus
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A Dawson Springs woman who lost her home in the deadly tornado is now on the road to recovery, thanks to a Daviess County man and the generosity of the community.

After a successful GoFundMe campaign, Utica resident Jim Goode presented $4,000 and a new CPAP machine to Chris Bullock.

This comes after Goode found a wrinkled medical bill in his yard addressed to Bullock.

She told 14 News that although she knew Goode wanted to help her, she was not fully expecting what was presented to her.

“The love and support is just amazing,” Bullock said. “But no, I had no idea that it was that much. I don’t even know what to think about it. It’s just kind of mind-boggling.”

Bullock added that she hopes to pay this action forward sometime in the future.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

