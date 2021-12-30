Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Conservative commotion steering Indiana lawmakers on schools

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Commotion in some school districts over topics ranging from COVID-19 mask mandates to teaching about racial injustice has Indiana Republican lawmakers looking at steps they argue will give parents more sway over what happens in classrooms.

Legislative leaders are touting actions that would increase transparency with parental access to classroom materials and possibly add political party identifications to what are now nonpartisan school board elections.

The issues poised for Indiana’s legislative session that starts Jan. 4 come amid complaints among conservatives across the country about public schools.

Critics argue such steps would needlessly further insert politics into local school decisions.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sean Riley
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody
Shooting on 3rd and Oregon Street
Coroner identifies victim in Evansville shooting death
Indiana COVID-19
Gov. Holcomb signs public health emergency extension following spike in COVID-19 cases
EPD investigating burglary at east side business
Wires over truck on Maryland St. in Evansville
Pole falls on truck in Evansville

Latest News

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 12/30
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 12/30
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 12/30
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody
Hometown remembers Wayne Co. deputy killed on duty
Hometown remembers ‘high-regarded’ Wayne Co. deputy killed on duty