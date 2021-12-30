Birthday Club
City of Bremen in need of volunteers to help with cleanup efforts

(14 news)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Bremen are looking for more volunteers to help with cleanup from the deadly storms earlier this month.

They say they are needing skid steers, dumps, mini-excavators and labor.

City leaders say they have chain saws and fuel, but they need more volunteers to help with saw crews.

They are also looking for volunteers for ground crews.

The ground crews help saw crews with stacking and combing through property for keepsakes and belongings for affected families.

If you want to help, you are asked to go to 141 N Church Street in Bremen.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

