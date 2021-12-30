Businesses and organizations hold fundraisers for family of Deputy Riley

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Several businesses are holding fundraisers for fallen Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley.

[Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody]

One of them is the Flora Dairy Queen. They say they are donating all profits made Thursday. They are also accepting additional monetary donations from those who wish to help.

Halo resale in Fairfield is doing the same. All profits Thursday and any additional donations will go to the Riley family.

A list of more was posted to a community Facebook page.

According to that post, they include the following:

The Carmi Christmas Elves will be having their light display open on New Year’s Eve with all proceeds collected going straight to the Riley family.

K&M Diner in Fairfield has a donation box.

McKenna’s Macarons and More is raffling off a fully custom cake.

She’s Crazy Customs will donate a portion of their sales.

Ron’s Liquor Hut will have a bottle of 12 year Pappy’s up for silent auction.

During the month of January, The Smokin’ Pig will be donating all tips to the Riley family.

Chuck Wagon Charlie’s of Burnt Prairie will be collecting donations.

The Bedford Township Fire Department will be having a benefit dinner Jan. 8.

The Wayne County Ambulance Service will be having a pork burger and polish sausage fundraiser January 15.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.