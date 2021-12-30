Alert Days Friday and Saturday for heavy rain and thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon for heavy rain, which could cause flooding problems, and thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

Today has just been sort of dreary. The sun never broke through the clouds to burn off last night’s fog, so we have had fog, mist or drizzle just lingering over portions of the Tri-State all day, and it looks like that will continue through tonight. Overnight temperatures will hold steady in the mid 40s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, and it will become breezy by the afternoon with winds from the south at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. That will help push our temperatures into the mid 60s. An isolated shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry during the daytime hours.

The Alert Day really kicks off around 6PM on Friday. That is when widespread rain will start moving into the Tri-State, and it will continue through Saturday afternoon. A Flood Watch is in effect from 6PM Friday until 6PM Saturday.

The northwest half of the Tri-State may pick up 1.5 to 3 inches of rain from this system, but the southeast half of our region, especially western Kentucky, could see widespread totals of 2 to 4 inches of rain, and isolated higher amounts cannot be ruled out. That could cause flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas as well as small creeks and streams. In locations still recovering from the tornadoes earlier this month, that debris may also impede drainage and worsen flooding in some areas.

Most of the Tri-State south of I-64 is included in a Marginal Risk for severe storms Friday night and Saturday, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. That means isolated strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. There is a Slight Risk of severe storms, which is a level two out of five, that stretches south-southwest from the southern edge of the Tri-State. I think any chance of tornadoes or severe hail will be focused from western Tennessee back through central Arkansas.

As the cold front bringing us all this rain moves through the Tri-State and pushes off to the east, our temperatures will drop dramatically. We will be in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday, but many of us will struggle to even make it above freezing on Sunday.

We may see some light snow or rain/snow mix on the backside of this system late Saturday night into Sunday, and some slick spots may develop, especially on bridges and overpasses, but it looks like any chance of significant snow accumulation will stay to our northwest.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and seasonably chill with highs in the mid to upper 30s Monday and mid to upper 40s Tuesday. We will climb into the upper 40s to near 50° on Wednesday, but a cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain or rain/snow mix Wednesday night into Thursday and will drop our highs back into the mid 30s.

