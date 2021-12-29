EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The New Year is fast upon us, and you might be wondering if and when you can set off fireworks here in Evansville.

City code says you can set off fireworks between 10 in the morning on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

This EPD graph shows those times are protected by Indiana law.

When to set off fireworks in Evansville for New Year’s.

They’re not subject to normal local ordinances against fireworks.

