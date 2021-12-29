Sheriff: Wayne Co. deputy shot and killed in line of duty

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding confirms a Wayne County, Illinois, deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty overnight.

He says they are assisting with transport to the coroner’s office in Evansville.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they are also helping with the transportation to the coroner’s office.

Westbound I-64 was closed near the Indiana-Illinois border, according to Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham.

Just before 8:20 a.m., we got a report from Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle that I-64 westbound lanes are now open in Indiana.

However, traffic will be diverted off I-64 and onto Illinois Highway 1.

Our photojournalist @kdunk98 is currently on 1-64 heading into Illinois. Here is what the traffic looks like. ISP says WB is being diverted on to highway 1 in Illinois. pic.twitter.com/W9fbZRi941 — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) December 29, 2021

Westbound I-64 near Indiana-Illinois border closed.

