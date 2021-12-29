Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST
(WFIE) - We could learn more information this morning about a deadly shooting in Evansville. It happened near North Third Avenue and West Oregon Street.

Longtime former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid has died after his four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Flags were lowered to half-staff at the U.S Capitol building.

The message continues to ring into the upcoming new year. Deaconess officials are calling on the community to do their part to get ahead of the surge in cases.

Americans will have one less healthcare headache in 2022. It’s all thanks to the “No Surprises Act.”

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

