Pole falls on truck in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police blocked Maryland Street after a power pole fell on a truck.

It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Maryland is closed in the area of Mt. Auburn Road.

Police say a car hit the pole, causing the pole and powerlines to fall on the truck.

They say nobody was hurt.

CenterPoint was contacted.

This is right by the same area crews have been working after a water line broke earlier in the week.

