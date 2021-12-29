More Rain, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy with an 60% chance of late afternoon showers mixed with isolated thunderstorms. High temps will remain above normal in the lower 50s. Severe weather is not expected.

Thursday, brighter skies, and breezy as high temps climb into the upper 50s. Thursday night, partly cloudy as lows temps drop into the upper 40s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers developing...mainly late in the day. High temperatures in the upper 60s behind breezy southerly winds.

