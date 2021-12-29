MFD uses windshield saw to help passengers escape car after crash

MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Masonville Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash near Hartford Road.

Officials say the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters say they were able to cut the front windshield off and get the people in the car out.

MFD says because of where the crash happened, westbound lanes of the bypass were closed until the car was removed.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

