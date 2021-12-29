Birthday Club
MFD uses windshield saw to help passengers escape car after crash

Crash near Hartford Road
Crash near Hartford Road(Masonville Fire Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Masonville Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash near Hartford Road.

Officials say the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters say they were able to cut the front windshield off and get the people in the car out.

MFD says because of where the crash happened, westbound lanes of the bypass were closed until the car was removed.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

