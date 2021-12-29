Birthday Club
Kentucky accepting applications for disaster unemployment assistance

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear says the state is accepting applications for disaster unemployment assistance from those affected by the deadly tornadoes.

It’s for those who were self-employed or were scheduled to start self-employment.

Plus, those who can no longer work because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment.

It also includes those who cannot work because of an injury due to the disaster.

