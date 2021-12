PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health is sending a strike team to Pike County in January.

They will offer drive-through COVID testing at Petersburg Little League Park.

It’s happening from January 5-8 from noon to 8 p.m.

Health officials say testing is free and appointments are not needed.

