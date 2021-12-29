Birthday Club
Evansville African American Museum celebrating Kwanzaa

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kwanzaa is still underway and you can celebrate by attending a workshop Wednesday.

The Evansville African American Museum, along with other organizations, are hosting the “Cooperative Economics” Workshop at 1 p.m.

“Cooperative Economics” is the fourth Principle of Kwanzaa, where the community members are charged to more purposely spend their dollars.

The workshop is free and open to the public.

You are asked to bring a face mask to the event.

