Daviess Co. man finds medical bill from tornado in Dawson Springs

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Since the night of the tornado storm, there have been countless stories of peoples items being displaced.

One Daviess County resident shares how one item blew from Dawson Springs all the way to Daviess County.

After the storm died down, Daviess Co. resident Jim Goode walked outside his home where he found a crumpled up piece of paper. He opened it and discovered it was a $1,200 medical bill addressed to a woman in Dawson Springs.

Goode then decided to set up a gofundme page and post it on his Facebook page to raise money to help cover the bill.

Meanwhile, he was able to connect with the pharmacy to have them forgive the bill - which they did.

Goode says he believes he was meant to find that little piece of paper.

“I have been blessed with different things and I thought well this didn’t just drop here,” Goode says. “I don’t know if you believe or don’t believe, but the lady told me that was a God wink. Well, I’m not going to ignore it so I took it upon myself to do it.”

Goode surpassed the $1,500 goal and plans to give all the money raised to the Dawson Springs woman on Thursday.

