Crews fight large barn fire in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a large barn fire in eastern Gibson County.

It happened late Tuesday night at 350 South and 1125 East.

Barton Township Fire Territory officials say it was a hay barn that was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The cause is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

Officials say no one was hurt.

Large barn fire in Gibson Co. (Barton Township Fire Territory)

