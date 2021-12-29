Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Crews fight large barn fire in Gibson Co.

Large barn fire in Gibson Co.
Large barn fire in Gibson Co.(Barton Township Fire Territory)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a large barn fire in eastern Gibson County.

It happened late Tuesday night at 350 South and 1125 East.

Barton Township Fire Territory officials say it was a hay barn that was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The cause is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

Officials say no one was hurt.

Large barn fire in Gibson Co.
Large barn fire in Gibson Co.(Barton Township Fire Territory)
Large barn fire in Gibson Co.
Large barn fire in Gibson Co.(Barton Township Fire Territory)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sean Riley
Watch Live: Wayne Co. Sheriff speaking on death of Deputy Riley
Shooting on 3rd and Oregon Street
Murder warrant issued in Evansville shooting death
Chadwick Barker
Driver arrested after short chase ends in crash
EPD investigating burglary at east side business
Deaconess officials seeing rise in Covid cases following holiday weekend
Deaconess officials seeing rise in Covid cases following holiday weekend

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Gov. Holcomb signs public health emergency extension following spike in COVID-19 cases
Escort carries Deputy Riley back to Illinois
Escort carries Deputy Riley back to Illinois
KYTC (gfx)
Portable licensing offices helping Ky. disaster survivors replace IDs
Wires over truck on Maryland St. in Evansville
Pole falls on truck in Evansville