Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Alexa reportedly told child to touch penny to outlet, mom says

A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall...
A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet and then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.(WPTV via CNN Newsource)
By WPTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPTV) - A mother is talking about a dangerous experience involving an Amazon Alexa device and her child.

According to a tweet by Kristin Livdahl, her 10-year-old asked Alexa for a challenge.

Alexa reportedly told the child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet and then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.

That is the so-called “penny challenge” that went viral on TikTok last year.

Amazon said it has since fixed the issue with Alexa.

In a statement, the company said it will continue to advance its systems to help prevent similar responses in the future.

Copyright 2021 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sean Riley
Watch Live: Wayne Co. Sheriff speaking on death of Deputy Riley
Shooting on 3rd and Oregon Street
Murder warrant issued in Evansville shooting death
Chadwick Barker
Driver arrested after short chase ends in crash
EPD investigating burglary at east side business
Deaconess officials seeing rise in Covid cases following holiday weekend
Deaconess officials seeing rise in Covid cases following holiday weekend

Latest News

Dr. and Mrs. Cecil Prescott are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.
Alabama couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after...
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
Ala. mom charged with multiple counts of murder in 5-year-old daughter’s death
Indiana COVID-19
Gov. Holcomb signs public health emergency extension following spike in COVID-19 cases
David Ade interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci about the latest changes to CDC guidelines.
Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t think we’re going to eradicate COVID’