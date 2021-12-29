Alert Days for heavy rain and storms to start 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for the possibility of heavy rain and some damaging wind gusts Friday night into Saturday morning. That will be followed by a dramatic drop in our temperatures going into Sunday.

There is plenty of rain west of the Tri-State in Illinois and Missouri that will move into our region this evening, and scattered showers will remain possible through the overnight hours. Thunderstorms and severe weather are not expected this time around. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s under cloudy skies.

The rain will move out by early Thursday morning, so tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy but dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

A few spotty showers are possible late Thursday night into early Friday morning, mainly in western Kentucky. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

New Year’s Eve will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. Most of the daytime hours will be dry with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

The Alert Day comes into play Friday evening, through the overnight hours, and into New Year’s Day. The main concern is heavy rain. Widespread rain totals of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are possible, and isolated rain totals over 3 inches cannot be ruled out. I expect a Flood Watch will be issued sometime Thursday night or Friday.

The middle section of the Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. The far southern end of our region, including Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio Co., is under a Slight Risk, which is a two out of five. This means an isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The cold front bringing us this rainy start to the new year will move out sometime Saturday. Right now, it looks like Saturday afternoon, but that timing may change. As that front moves out, our temperatures will quickly begin to drop. Our highs will be in the low 60s on New Year’s Day, but we will drop into the mid 20s with wind chills in the low to mid teens by the end of Saturday night, and we will only climb into the upper 20s to low 30s Sunday afternoon.

Some light, scattered snow showers or rain/snow mix may linger on the backside of this system on Sunday, but snow accumulation is not a concern at this time. However, puddles left on the road from all that rain may freeze and cause some isolated slick spots.

After our cold snap on Sunday, our temperatures will slowly climb through the first half of next week under mostly sunny and dry conditions. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s Monday, mid to upper 40s Tuesday, and low to mid 50s Wednesday.

