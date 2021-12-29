Portable licensing offices helping Ky. disaster survivors replace IDs

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday additional driver license issuing teams from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will bring services directly to tornado survivors who are sheltering at three state parks in western Kentucky.

That will start next week.

Officials say the portable “popup” licensing units can perform a full array of licensing services.

However, we’re told their top priority is to issue replacement licenses, permits and identification cards to Kentuckians who lost their’s in the deadly storms earlier this month.

Two popup licensing teams will operate next week at three state resort parks:

Tuesday, Jan. 4 – Kenlake State Resort Park, at Hardin, and Lake Barkley State Resort Park, near Cadiz.

Wednesday, Jan. 5 – Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, at Gilbertsville.

Authorities say at each park, operating hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time.

These are for walk-in customers only and KYTC officials say no appointments will be taken.

Gov. Beshear has waived the fee for replacing a lost license or ID.

For any other service, organizers say each portable office will accept credit/debit car, check, money order or cash.

This week, popup units have been operating at City Hall in Dawson Springs, at the Pennyrile State Resort Park and at Hopkins County Central High School.

“The issuance of driver licenses, permits and state ID cards is one of the most important public services we render at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “When the tornados struck, we knew many people would lose their possessions, and that would include their IDs and driving credentials.”

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.