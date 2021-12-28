Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

WATCH: Teacher makes full-court basketball shot at recess

By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington, D.C. teacher went viral after she sank a full-court basketball shot and made it look easy.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class at Holy Trinity School a hot chocolate party if she made the shot.

When it went in, the kids went crazy, and so did people around the world. Fitzpatrick said she’s heard from people in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

She’s been playing basketball most of her life, including in college.

Fitzpatrick said she can’t wait to hear other bet ideas from her students when they return from break.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Baby and two small children left alone in hotel with open door
Money stolen from Evansville restaurant during burglary
Police: Cash taken from Evansville restaurant during break in
Man charged with Posey Co. deputy shooting dies
Woman seriously hurt in Henderson crash, flown to hospital
Woman seriously hurt in Henderson crash, flown to hospital
Officials say a three-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway in...
Officials: Black cabinet on road causes three-vehicle crash on Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class a hot chocolate party...
Teacher talks about her amazing basketball shot
Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
7 new COVID-19 deaths in Green River District, 2 in Muhlenberg Co.
Chad Isaak, 47, was sentenced to consecutive life terms for each of his four murder convictions.
North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison
A Washington, D.C., teacher gains notice after she sinks a half-court basketball shot at recess.
Teacher sinks full-court shot