Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The CDC is shortening its recommended isolation and quarantine period for COVID-19 from 10 to five days.

The move comes as scientists prove that most transmissions happen one to two days prior to symptoms.

Plus, the Posey County man accused of shooting a deputy in the head back in September died at the hospital.

And, it’s been more than two weeks since tornadoes tore through the Tri-State.

Governor Andy Beshear says an infant died last week in Kentucky, rising the death toll to 77 in the state.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

