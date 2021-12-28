Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The CDC is shortening its recommended isolation and quarantine period for COVID-19 from 10 to five days.

The move comes as scientists prove that most transmissions happen one to two days prior to symptoms.

Plus, the Posey County man accused of shooting a deputy in the head back in September died at the hospital.

And, it’s been more than two weeks since tornadoes tore through the Tri-State.

Governor Andy Beshear says an infant died last week in Kentucky, rising the death toll to 77 in the state.

