Tornado clean-up underway in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County began its official tornado clean-up effort on Monday.

Work has been going on every day, but now, Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield told 14 News that people should be able to start seeing land open up.

“You’ll see lots of big trucks going around Hopkins County, picking up debris and taking it to landfill sites,” Whitfield explained.

Each day, they’ll go to properties that have their wreckage pushed out to the road.

“These trucks are made for this job, so they’ll be a lot more efficient than what we’ve been using,” Whitfield said.

To keep that efficiency rolling, he said they’ll need folks to make sure their debris is organized.

He also said they should be ordered into piles of vegetation, building materials, appliances, electronics and hazardous waste.

Whitfield said this is going to be a long process regardless of that due to the sheer amount of destruction.

“We think there is over a million cubic yards of debris that we’re going to have to pick up and store somewhere,” he said.

On Monday, that began at the landfill outside of Barnsley, where some of the first piles began to burn during the afternoon.

“It’s just a big relief,” said Whitfield. “When you see everything scattered all over it’s just a big reminder of the tornado that came through.”

Whitfield also said another goal for the county is to secure long-term, temporary housing for people who lost their homes.

