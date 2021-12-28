Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Showers, Breezy

12/27 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/27 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with occasional rain and isolated thunderstorms. Mild high temperatures in the lower to mid-60s behind easterly winds. Tonight, showers mixing with a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. Lows temperatures in the mid-40s under cloudy skies.

Wednesday, becoming cloudy with an 80% chance of afternoon showers mixed with isolated thunderstorms. High temps will remain above normal in the upper 50s. Severe weather is not expected.

Thursday, brighter skies, and breezy as high temps remain above normal in the lower 50s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Baby and two small children left alone in hotel with open door
Money stolen from Evansville restaurant during burglary
Police: Cash taken from Evansville restaurant during break in
Man charged with Posey Co. deputy shooting dies
Woman seriously hurt in Henderson crash, flown to hospital
Woman seriously hurt in Henderson crash, flown to hospital
Officials say a three-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway in...
Officials: Black cabinet on road causes three-vehicle crash on Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

Dawson Springs High School serves as hub for tornado relief supplies
Dawson Springs High School serves as hub for tornado relief supplies
Tornado clean-up underway in Hopkins Co.
Tornado clean-up underway in Hopkins Co.
Dawson Springs High School serves as hub for tornado relief supplies
Dawson Springs High School serves as hub for tornado relief supplies
Schnucks to donate $125k to help tornado victims
Schnucks to donate $125k to help tornado victims