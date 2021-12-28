Showers, Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with occasional rain and isolated thunderstorms. Mild high temperatures in the lower to mid-60s behind easterly winds. Tonight, showers mixing with a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. Lows temperatures in the mid-40s under cloudy skies.

Wednesday, becoming cloudy with an 80% chance of afternoon showers mixed with isolated thunderstorms. High temps will remain above normal in the upper 50s. Severe weather is not expected.

Thursday, brighter skies, and breezy as high temps remain above normal in the lower 50s.

