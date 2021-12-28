Birthday Club
Police: Owensboro gas station robbed at gun point

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say a gas station was robbed Monday night.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. at the Super USA on Scherm Road.

Officers say a man wearing a mask and black hoodie pulled a gun, demanded money, then ran away with it.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

