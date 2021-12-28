Birthday Club
More rain, mild temps to finish out the week

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers dropped around a quarter to half inch of rain across the Tri-State on Tuesday afternoon. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with more rain likely on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will rise into the upper 50s as a warm front lifts north of the region. Rain ends and skies will become partly cloudy on Thursday as highs return to the upper 50s. On Friday, southerly winds will kick the temperature into the low to middle 60s. Rain will move in by New Years Eve and continue through New Years Day. Heavy rainfall possible, severe risk is very low, as of today’s models. A surge of Canadian Air will send temps into the middle 30s on Sunday. Colder temps will hang around through the first half of next week with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the 20s.

