Kentucky Fish and Wildlife recycling donated Christmas trees

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KENTUCKY. (WYMT) - Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has set up several locations around the region to drop off live, undecorated Christmas trees.

Fisheries biologists can use the live trees to create and enhance aquatic habitat for fish.

”The Christmas for the fishes program has been one of our most popular programs for several years now.. Annually we collect about 7,000 trees that people donate to this program,” Kevin Kelly from the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. ”This is a program where we’re kind of replenishing that habitat at the lakes so it not only benefits fish but also anglers would be interested to know that it also attracts them, so naturally you wanna fish around these habitats.”

The program will be accepting trees until January 15th.

To donate your trees, you can drop them off at the designated location closest to you.

  • Kentucky Lake
  • Lake Barkley
  • Rough River Lake
  • Nolin River Lake
  • Green River Lake
  • Barren River Lake
  • Beaver Lake
  • Elmer Davis Lake
  • Laurel River Lake
  • Cave Run Lake
  • Grayson Lake
  • Lake Reba
  • Dewey Lake
  • Yatesville Lake
  • Martins Fork Lake
  • Fishtrap Lake
  • Carr Creek Lake.

