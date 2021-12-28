FEMA offering grant money to tornado victims

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - FEMA is offering grant money to help people affected by the tornadoes to rebuild and repair their homes.

FEMA officials say they want to help everyone affected by the tornadoes, whether they need a lot or just a little help.

Western Kentucky is slowly starting to come back together.

“It’s been amazing on one end because we’re seeing the outpouring of love, not only from Kentuckians but from the community at large throughout the country,” said Roberto Baltonado, a Public Affairs Specialist for FEMA. “Those individuals who have been affected have reached out, but we know the need is greater.”

FEMA is offering grant money to those affected by the tornadoes. The money can be used for a wide range of needs, including home repairs, temporary housing costs, medical expenses, or even funeral costs for those who lost loved ones. Officials say they don’t want people to miss out because they see others with greater needs.

“If you’re thinking that you don’t want to take help because again you had a small degree of destruction and you’re going to leave it for those that suffered a larger sense of destruction, please,” said Baltodano, “there is enough assistance for everybody and we encourage every survivor in need to reach out for help.”

FEMA Officials say they’ve issued about $5.5 million so far to Kentuckians in need, but they’re not the only source of aid. They encourage people to file insurance claims as well as reach out to other government organizations offering help. They say they’re motivated in part by their own personal experiences.

“We are Americans helping Americans,” said Baltodano. “You know, I myself am a disaster survivor, and just as many of my colleagues have gone through the same.”

If you’ve applied for assistance and been denied, they say you shouldn’t think of it as the end of the road, they often need more information, and FEMA will even help you submit your appeal.

If you’re interested in applying for FEMA assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov, call FEMA directly at 1-800-621-3362, or get the FEMA app.

