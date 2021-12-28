Birthday Club
Driver arrested after short chase ends in crash

(Gray)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a suspect was taken into custody after a very short chase.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they tried to make a traffic stop at St. Joseph Avenue and the Lloyd, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

They say 14 seconds later, the driver crashed into a guard rail on Ohio Street.

CSX traffic was temporarily stopped.

Police say the driver tried to run, but he was quickly caught.

