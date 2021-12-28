Birthday Club
CDC shortens isolation time period after positive Covid test

(KFYR)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened the recommended time that people should isolate after a positive Covid-19 test.

The CDC reduced its recommendation from ten days to five days.

Officials say the change comes from research showing people are most infectious in the first few days before and after symptoms appear.

However, Dr. Brad Scheu with Deaconess Hospital says a five day isolation doesn’t mean you’re in the clear just yet.

“The isolation is for five days, then once you are asymptomatic, five more days of wearing a mask is what the recommendation is. The thought being, that helps continue to prevent any spread that may be persisting,” Scheu says.

The CDC also shortened its recommendation for those who have been exposed to the virus but have not tested positive.

Those who have received a booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for ten days after exposure.

