EPD: Man hospitalized after shots fired on 3rd and Oregon St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department is on scene of a reported shooting.

EPD says the shots fired call was reported in the area of North Third and West Oregon Street.

EPD also says one man was shot and taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police do have the area blocked off to traffic and are asking people to avoid the area.

— Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) December 28, 2021

EPD says they are unsure of how many people were involved.

Officials say detectives are on scene and interviewing witnesses.

We will update this story once we receive more information.

