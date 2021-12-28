Authorities warn of FEMA impersonators in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating reports of people impersonating FEMA representatives.

Deputies say there are a few things to look for to be certain someone is with FEMA.

Representatives will make appointments before coming to your home, and they travel in pairs.

Deputies say representative will have a government identification readily visible on a lanyard and will be wearing a FEMA vest.

They say to contact law enforcement if you need help.

