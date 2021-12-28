6 new COVID deaths reported area Ind. counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Indiana health officials reported 5,815 new COVID-19 cases and 170 new COVID-19 related deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,227,005 cases and 18,280 deaths.

The map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh and Spencer Counties, and one new death in Warrick and Posey Counties. That’s a total of six new area deaths.

The map also shows 137 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 47 new cases in Warrick County, 44 new cases in Dubois County, 23 new cases in Perry County, 16 new cases in Gibson County, 14 new cases in Posey and Spencer Counties, and two new cases in Pike county.

These were just one day totals released Tuesday. Additional area deaths and cases over the Christmas holiday are reflected in the all time totals below.

Governor Eric Holcomb has planned a live coronavirus update for the first time in several weeks. It’s set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Central.

He’ll be joined by State Health Commissioner, Doctor Kristina Box, and Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Lindsay Weaver.

As a reminder, any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 37,273 cases, 509 deaths

Dubois Co. - 9,324 cases, 148 deaths

Warrick Co. - 13,213 cases, 204 deaths

Perry Co. - 3,160 cases, 54 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,418 cases, 46 deaths

Gibson Co. - 7,700 cases, 121 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,913 cases, 54 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,749 cases, 45 deaths

