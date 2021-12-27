Birthday Club
Water main break reported on Evansville’s west side

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can watch Sunrise Headlines above, but also new this morning, dispatchers say there is a report of a water main break on West Maryland Street.

They say it’s in the 2000 block, near Mt. Auburn Road.

There’s no word yet if there will be a boil advisory.

We’ll check in later this morning with water officials.

Drivers should be careful in the area, because there is water over the roadway.

