Water main break reported on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can watch Sunrise Headlines above, but also new this morning, dispatchers say there is a report of a water main break on West Maryland Street.

They say it’s in the 2000 block, near Mt. Auburn Road.

There’s no word yet if there will be a boil advisory.

We’ll check in later this morning with water officials.

Drivers should be careful in the area, because there is water over the roadway.

